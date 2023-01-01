1 Mexican peso to Falkland Islands pounds

Convert MXN to FKP at the real exchange rate

1 mxn
0.05 fkp

1.00000 MXN = 0.04530 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86311.091190.99611.480461.648440.952218.9562
1 GBP1.1586111.2641105.4241.715191.909811.1032321.9618
1 USD0.916550.791077183.39851.356851.51080.8727517.3735
1 INR0.01098950.00948550.011990610.01626950.01811550.01046480.208319

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Falkland Islands pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FKP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to FKP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Falkland Islands Pound
1 MXN0.04530 FKP
5 MXN0.22652 FKP
10 MXN0.45304 FKP
20 MXN0.90608 FKP
50 MXN2.26521 FKP
100 MXN4.53042 FKP
250 MXN11.32605 FKP
500 MXN22.65210 FKP
1000 MXN45.30420 FKP
2000 MXN90.60840 FKP
5000 MXN226.52100 FKP
10000 MXN453.04200 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Mexican Peso
1 FKP22.07300 MXN
5 FKP110.36500 MXN
10 FKP220.73000 MXN
20 FKP441.46000 MXN
50 FKP1103.65000 MXN
100 FKP2207.30000 MXN
250 FKP5518.25000 MXN
500 FKP11036.50000 MXN
1000 FKP22073.00000 MXN
2000 FKP44146.00000 MXN
5000 FKP110365.00000 MXN
10000 FKP220730.00000 MXN