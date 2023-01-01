1 Mexican peso to Colombian pesos

Convert MXN to COP at the real exchange rate

1 mxn
232.49 cop

1.00000 MXN = 232.48800 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:30
Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.917051.356883.38750.791640.87471.513664.9269
1 EUR1.090411.4794590.92570.86320.953851.65055.37229
1 CAD0.7370280.675925161.45890.5834610.6446791.115613.63126
1 INR0.01199220.0109980.01627110.009493510.01048960.01815210.0590844

How to convert Mexican pesos to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Colombian Peso
1 MXN232.48800 COP
5 MXN1162.44000 COP
10 MXN2324.88000 COP
20 MXN4649.76000 COP
50 MXN11624.40000 COP
100 MXN23248.80000 COP
250 MXN58122.00000 COP
500 MXN116244.00000 COP
1000 MXN232488.00000 COP
2000 MXN464976.00000 COP
5000 MXN1162440.00000 COP
10000 MXN2324880.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Mexican Peso
1 COP0.00430 MXN
5 COP0.02151 MXN
10 COP0.04301 MXN
20 COP0.08603 MXN
50 COP0.21506 MXN
100 COP0.43013 MXN
250 COP1.07532 MXN
500 COP2.15064 MXN
1000 COP4.30129 MXN
2000 COP8.60258 MXN
5000 COP21.50645 MXN
10000 COP43.01290 MXN