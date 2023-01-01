20 Malawian kwachas to Swiss francs

Convert MWK to CHF at the real exchange rate

20 mwk
0.01 chf

1.00000 MWK = 0.00052 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDCADSGDGBPINRZAR
1 USD10.918751.498021.34971.333450.78678283.26518.6375
1 EUR1.088411.630441.469011.451330.856590.625620.2851
1 AUD0.667550.61333110.9009920.8901450.52521655.583612.4415
1 CAD0.7409050.6807291.1098910.987960.58293161.691513.8086

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malawian kwachas

MWK to USD

MWK to EUR

MWK to AUD

MWK to CAD

MWK to SGD

MWK to GBP

MWK to INR

MWK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Swiss Franc
1 MWK0.00052 CHF
5 MWK0.00258 CHF
10 MWK0.00516 CHF
20 MWK0.01033 CHF
50 MWK0.02582 CHF
100 MWK0.05164 CHF
250 MWK0.12910 CHF
500 MWK0.25820 CHF
1000 MWK0.51640 CHF
2000 MWK1.03280 CHF
5000 MWK2.58201 CHF
10000 MWK5.16402 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Malawian Kwacha
1 CHF1936.48000 MWK
5 CHF9682.40000 MWK
10 CHF19364.80000 MWK
20 CHF38729.60000 MWK
50 CHF96824.00000 MWK
100 CHF193648.00000 MWK
250 CHF484120.00000 MWK
500 CHF968240.00000 MWK
1000 CHF1936480.00000 MWK
2000 CHF3872960.00000 MWK
5000 CHF9682400.00000 MWK
10000 CHF19364800.00000 MWK