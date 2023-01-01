10 Maldivian rufiyaas to South African rand

Convert MVR to ZAR at the real exchange rate

10 mvr
12.06 zar

1.00000 MVR = 1.20553 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD118.63750.918751.498021.34970.78678283.2651.33345
1 ZAR0.053655410.04929740.08037640.07241850.0422154.467610.0715466
1 EUR1.088420.285111.630441.469010.856590.62561.45133
1 AUD0.6675512.44150.61333110.9009920.52521655.58360.890145

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaas

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / South African Rand
1 MVR1.20553 ZAR
5 MVR6.02765 ZAR
10 MVR12.05530 ZAR
20 MVR24.11060 ZAR
50 MVR60.27650 ZAR
100 MVR120.55300 ZAR
250 MVR301.38250 ZAR
500 MVR602.76500 ZAR
1000 MVR1205.53000 ZAR
2000 MVR2411.06000 ZAR
5000 MVR6027.65000 ZAR
10000 MVR12055.30000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 ZAR0.82951 MVR
5 ZAR4.14755 MVR
10 ZAR8.29510 MVR
20 ZAR16.59020 MVR
50 ZAR41.47550 MVR
100 ZAR82.95100 MVR
250 ZAR207.37750 MVR
500 ZAR414.75500 MVR
1000 ZAR829.51000 MVR
2000 ZAR1659.02000 MVR
5000 ZAR4147.55000 MVR
10000 ZAR8295.10000 MVR