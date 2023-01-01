100 Maldivian rufiyaas to Moroccan dirhams

Convert MVR to MAD at the real exchange rate

100 mvr
65.23 mad

1.00000 MVR = 0.65228 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaas

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Moroccan Dirham
1 MVR0.65228 MAD
5 MVR3.26141 MAD
10 MVR6.52283 MAD
20 MVR13.04566 MAD
50 MVR32.61415 MAD
100 MVR65.22830 MAD
250 MVR163.07075 MAD
500 MVR326.14150 MAD
1000 MVR652.28300 MAD
2000 MVR1304.56600 MAD
5000 MVR3261.41500 MAD
10000 MVR6522.83000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 MAD1.53308 MVR
5 MAD7.66540 MVR
10 MAD15.33080 MVR
20 MAD30.66160 MVR
50 MAD76.65400 MVR
100 MAD153.30800 MVR
250 MAD383.27000 MVR
500 MAD766.54000 MVR
1000 MAD1533.08000 MVR
2000 MAD3066.16000 MVR
5000 MAD7665.40000 MVR
10000 MAD15330.80000 MVR