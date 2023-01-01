50 Moroccan dirhams to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert MAD to MVR at the real exchange rate

50 mad
76.58 mvr

1.00000 MAD = 1.53151 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1601.20.7928960.914151.35981.518261.3393518.8588
1 XOF0.0016633410.001318860.001520490.002261810.002525380.002227790.0313686
1 GBP1.2612758.23311.152941.714981.914831.6891923.7847
1 EUR1.09395657.6830.8673511.487551.66091.4651820.6306

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 MAD1.53151 MVR
5 MAD7.65755 MVR
10 MAD15.31510 MVR
20 MAD30.63020 MVR
50 MAD76.57550 MVR
100 MAD153.15100 MVR
250 MAD382.87750 MVR
500 MAD765.75500 MVR
1000 MAD1531.51000 MVR
2000 MAD3063.02000 MVR
5000 MAD7657.55000 MVR
10000 MAD15315.10000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Moroccan Dirham
1 MVR0.65295 MAD
5 MVR3.26475 MAD
10 MVR6.52950 MAD
20 MVR13.05900 MAD
50 MVR32.64750 MAD
100 MVR65.29500 MAD
250 MVR163.23750 MAD
500 MVR326.47500 MAD
1000 MVR652.95000 MAD
2000 MVR1305.90000 MAD
5000 MVR3264.75000 MAD
10000 MVR6529.50000 MAD