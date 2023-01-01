250 Mauritian rupees to Singapore dollars

Convert MUR to SGD at the real exchange rate

250 mur
7.54 sgd

1.00000 MUR = 0.03017 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Singapore Dollar
1 MUR0.03017 SGD
5 MUR0.15084 SGD
10 MUR0.30169 SGD
20 MUR0.60337 SGD
50 MUR1.50843 SGD
100 MUR3.01686 SGD
250 MUR7.54215 SGD
500 MUR15.08430 SGD
1000 MUR30.16860 SGD
2000 MUR60.33720 SGD
5000 MUR150.84300 SGD
10000 MUR301.68600 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 SGD33.14710 MUR
5 SGD165.73550 MUR
10 SGD331.47100 MUR
20 SGD662.94200 MUR
50 SGD1657.35500 MUR
100 SGD3314.71000 MUR
250 SGD8286.77500 MUR
500 SGD16573.55000 MUR
1000 SGD33147.10000 MUR
2000 SGD66294.20000 MUR
5000 SGD165735.50000 MUR
10000 SGD331471.00000 MUR