Mauritian rupee to Singapore dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Singapore dollars is currently 0.028 today, reflecting a -0.014% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.433% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Singapore dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.028 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.028 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.414% decrease in value.