2000 Mauritian rupees to Philippine pesos

Convert MUR to PHP at the real exchange rate

2000 mur
2506.36 php

1.00000 MUR = 1.25318 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Philippine Peso
1 MUR1.25318 PHP
5 MUR6.26590 PHP
10 MUR12.53180 PHP
20 MUR25.06360 PHP
50 MUR62.65900 PHP
100 MUR125.31800 PHP
250 MUR313.29500 PHP
500 MUR626.59000 PHP
1000 MUR1253.18000 PHP
2000 MUR2506.36000 PHP
5000 MUR6265.90000 PHP
10000 MUR12531.80000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Mauritian Rupee
1 PHP0.79797 MUR
5 PHP3.98984 MUR
10 PHP7.97968 MUR
20 PHP15.95936 MUR
50 PHP39.89840 MUR
100 PHP79.79680 MUR
250 PHP199.49200 MUR
500 PHP398.98400 MUR
1000 PHP797.96800 MUR
2000 PHP1595.93600 MUR
5000 PHP3989.84000 MUR
10000 PHP7979.68000 MUR