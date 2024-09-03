Mauritian rupee to Philippine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Philippine pesos is currently 1.212 today, reflecting a -0.135% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.632% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Philippine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 1.220 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 1.208 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.444% decrease in value.