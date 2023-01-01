10 thousand Mauritanian ouguiyas to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert MRU to BTN at the real exchange rate

10000 mru
21012.20 btn

1.00000 MRU = 2.10122 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:51
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MRU2.10122 BTN
5 MRU10.50610 BTN
10 MRU21.01220 BTN
20 MRU42.02440 BTN
50 MRU105.06100 BTN
100 MRU210.12200 BTN
250 MRU525.30500 BTN
500 MRU1050.61000 BTN
1000 MRU2101.22000 BTN
2000 MRU4202.44000 BTN
5000 MRU10506.10000 BTN
10000 MRU21012.20000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 BTN0.47591 MRU
5 BTN2.37957 MRU
10 BTN4.75915 MRU
20 BTN9.51830 MRU
50 BTN23.79575 MRU
100 BTN47.59150 MRU
250 BTN118.97875 MRU
500 BTN237.95750 MRU
1000 BTN475.91500 MRU
2000 BTN951.83000 MRU
5000 BTN2379.57500 MRU
10000 BTN4759.15000 MRU