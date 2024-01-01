Mongolian tugriks to Singapore dollars today

Convert MNT to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mnt
0.40 sgd

1.000 MNT = 0.0003963 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8011.4731.6530.96718.24
1 GBP1.1711.28106.2591.7241.9341.13121.345
1 USD0.9150.781183.0371.3471.5110.88416.681
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugrik

MNT to USD

MNT to GBP

MNT to AUD

MNT to NZD

MNT to ZAR

MNT to EUR

MNT to INR

MNT to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Singapore Dollar
1 MNT0.00040 SGD
5 MNT0.00198 SGD
10 MNT0.00396 SGD
20 MNT0.00793 SGD
50 MNT0.01981 SGD
100 MNT0.03963 SGD
250 MNT0.09906 SGD
500 MNT0.19813 SGD
1000 MNT0.39625 SGD
2000 MNT0.79250 SGD
5000 MNT1.98126 SGD
10000 MNT3.96251 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Mongolian Tugrik
1 SGD2,523.65000 MNT
5 SGD12,618.25000 MNT
10 SGD25,236.50000 MNT
20 SGD50,473.00000 MNT
50 SGD126,182.50000 MNT
100 SGD252,365.00000 MNT
250 SGD630,912.50000 MNT
500 SGD1,261,825.00000 MNT
1000 SGD2,523,650.00000 MNT
2000 SGD5,047,300.00000 MNT
5000 SGD12,618,250.00000 MNT
10000 SGD25,236,500.00000 MNT