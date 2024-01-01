Mongolian tugriks to Icelandic krónas today

Convert MNT to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mnt
40.24 isk

1.000 MNT = 0.04024 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09490.8021.4731.6520.96718.241
1 GBP1.1711.28106.2631.7241.9331.13121.347
1 USD0.9140.781183.0341.3471.5110.88416.68
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugrik

MNT to USD

MNT to GBP

MNT to AUD

MNT to NZD

MNT to ZAR

MNT to EUR

MNT to INR

MNT to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Icelandic Króna
1 MNT0.04024 ISK
5 MNT0.20122 ISK
10 MNT0.40243 ISK
20 MNT0.80486 ISK
50 MNT2.01215 ISK
100 MNT4.02430 ISK
250 MNT10.06075 ISK
500 MNT20.12150 ISK
1000 MNT40.24300 ISK
2000 MNT80.48600 ISK
5000 MNT201.21500 ISK
10000 MNT402.43000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Mongolian Tugrik
1 ISK24.84900 MNT
5 ISK124.24500 MNT
10 ISK248.49000 MNT
20 ISK496.98000 MNT
50 ISK1,242.45000 MNT
100 ISK2,484.90000 MNT
250 ISK6,212.25000 MNT
500 ISK12,424.50000 MNT
1000 ISK24,849.00000 MNT
2000 ISK49,698.00000 MNT
5000 ISK124,245.00000 MNT
10000 ISK248,490.00000 MNT