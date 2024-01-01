Mongolian tugriks to Egyptian pounds today

Convert MNT to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mnt
13.90 egp

1.000 MNT = 0.01390 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:35
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09390.7891.4731.6520.96718.239
1 GBP1.1711.28106.251.7231.9331.13221.344
1 USD0.9150.781183.0341.3471.5110.88416.681
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Egyptian Pound
1 MNT0.01390 EGP
5 MNT0.06950 EGP
10 MNT0.13900 EGP
20 MNT0.27800 EGP
50 MNT0.69499 EGP
100 MNT1.38998 EGP
250 MNT3.47495 EGP
500 MNT6.94990 EGP
1000 MNT13.89980 EGP
2000 MNT27.79960 EGP
5000 MNT69.49900 EGP
10000 MNT138.99800 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Mongolian Tugrik
1 EGP71.94360 MNT
5 EGP359.71800 MNT
10 EGP719.43600 MNT
20 EGP1,438.87200 MNT
50 EGP3,597.18000 MNT
100 EGP7,194.36000 MNT
250 EGP17,985.90000 MNT
500 EGP35,971.80000 MNT
1000 EGP71,943.60000 MNT
2000 EGP143,887.20000 MNT
5000 EGP359,718.00000 MNT
10000 EGP719,436.00000 MNT