Mongolian tugrik to Egyptian pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mongolian tugrik to Egyptian pounds is currently 0.014 today, reflecting a -0.104% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mongolian tugrik has remained relatively stable, with a -0.297% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mongolian tugrik to Egyptian pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.014 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.014 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.156% decrease in value.