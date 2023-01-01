1 thousand Myanmar kyats to Tunisian dinars

Convert MMK to TND at the real exchange rate

1000 mmk
1.481 tnd

1.00000 MMK = 0.00148 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Tunisian Dinar
1 MMK0.00148 TND
5 MMK0.00741 TND
10 MMK0.01481 TND
20 MMK0.02963 TND
50 MMK0.07406 TND
100 MMK0.14813 TND
250 MMK0.37032 TND
500 MMK0.74063 TND
1000 MMK1.48126 TND
2000 MMK2.96252 TND
5000 MMK7.40630 TND
10000 MMK14.81260 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Myanma Kyat
1 TND675.10000 MMK
5 TND3375.50000 MMK
10 TND6751.00000 MMK
20 TND13502.00000 MMK
50 TND33755.00000 MMK
100 TND67510.00000 MMK
250 TND168775.00000 MMK
500 TND337550.00000 MMK
1000 TND675100.00000 MMK
2000 TND1350200.00000 MMK
5000 TND3375500.00000 MMK
10000 TND6751000.00000 MMK