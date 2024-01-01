Moroccan dirhams to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert MAD to TWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mad
3,178.88 twd

1.000 MAD = 3.179 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8361.4731.6540.96818.245
1 GBP1.1711.279106.2821.7241.9351.13321.348
1 USD0.9150.782183.0691.3471.5130.88516.685
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirham

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MAD3.17888 TWD
5 MAD15.89440 TWD
10 MAD31.78880 TWD
20 MAD63.57760 TWD
50 MAD158.94400 TWD
100 MAD317.88800 TWD
250 MAD794.72000 TWD
500 MAD1,589.44000 TWD
1000 MAD3,178.88000 TWD
2000 MAD6,357.76000 TWD
5000 MAD15,894.40000 TWD
10000 MAD31,788.80000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 TWD0.31458 MAD
5 TWD1.57288 MAD
10 TWD3.14577 MAD
20 TWD6.29154 MAD
50 TWD15.72885 MAD
100 TWD31.45770 MAD
250 TWD78.64425 MAD
500 TWD157.28850 MAD
1000 TWD314.57700 MAD
2000 TWD629.15400 MAD
5000 TWD1,572.88500 MAD
10000 TWD3,145.77000 MAD