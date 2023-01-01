5 Moroccan dirhams to Polish zloty

Convert MAD to PLN at the real exchange rate

5 mad
1.98 pln

1.00000 MAD = 0.39532 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86741.093891.18571.488111.661050.964618.7371
1 GBP1.1528711.26095105.121.715521.914881.1120621.6005
1 USD0.914250.793053183.3661.36051.51860.881917.1303
1 INR0.01096660.009512910.011995310.01631960.01821610.01057870.205483

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Polish Zloty
1 MAD0.39532 PLN
5 MAD1.97661 PLN
10 MAD3.95323 PLN
20 MAD7.90646 PLN
50 MAD19.76615 PLN
100 MAD39.53230 PLN
250 MAD98.83075 PLN
500 MAD197.66150 PLN
1000 MAD395.32300 PLN
2000 MAD790.64600 PLN
5000 MAD1976.61500 PLN
10000 MAD3953.23000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Moroccan Dirham
1 PLN2.52958 MAD
5 PLN12.64790 MAD
10 PLN25.29580 MAD
20 PLN50.59160 MAD
50 PLN126.47900 MAD
100 PLN252.95800 MAD
250 PLN632.39500 MAD
500 PLN1264.79000 MAD
1000 PLN2529.58000 MAD
2000 PLN5059.16000 MAD
5000 PLN12647.90000 MAD
10000 PLN25295.80000 MAD