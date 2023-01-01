1 Moroccan dirham to New Zealand dollars

Convert MAD to NZD at the real exchange rate

1 mad
0.16 nzd

1.00000 MAD = 0.16300 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1601.20.7929590.914051.360251.518491.3392518.8521
1 XOF0.0016633410.001318960.001520420.002262560.002525760.002227630.0313575
1 GBP1.2611758.17311.152741.715411.914961.6889323.7744
1 EUR1.094657.7130.867511.488111.661231.4651420.6242

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirham

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / New Zealand Dollar
1 MAD0.16300 NZD
5 MAD0.81499 NZD
10 MAD1.62997 NZD
20 MAD3.25994 NZD
50 MAD8.14985 NZD
100 MAD16.29970 NZD
250 MAD40.74925 NZD
500 MAD81.49850 NZD
1000 MAD162.99700 NZD
2000 MAD325.99400 NZD
5000 MAD814.98500 NZD
10000 MAD1629.97000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 NZD6.13507 MAD
5 NZD30.67535 MAD
10 NZD61.35070 MAD
20 NZD122.70140 MAD
50 NZD306.75350 MAD
100 NZD613.50700 MAD
250 NZD1533.76750 MAD
500 NZD3067.53500 MAD
1000 NZD6135.07000 MAD
2000 NZD12270.14000 MAD
5000 NZD30675.35000 MAD
10000 NZD61350.70000 MAD