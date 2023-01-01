500 Moroccan dirhams to Norwegian kroner

Convert MAD to NOK at the real exchange rate

500 mad
530.06 nok

1.00000 MAD = 1.06012 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:06
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Norwegian Krone
1 MAD1.06012 NOK
5 MAD5.30060 NOK
10 MAD10.60120 NOK
20 MAD21.20240 NOK
50 MAD53.00600 NOK
100 MAD106.01200 NOK
250 MAD265.03000 NOK
500 MAD530.06000 NOK
1000 MAD1060.12000 NOK
2000 MAD2120.24000 NOK
5000 MAD5300.60000 NOK
10000 MAD10601.20000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Moroccan Dirham
1 NOK0.94329 MAD
5 NOK4.71647 MAD
10 NOK9.43294 MAD
20 NOK18.86588 MAD
50 NOK47.16470 MAD
100 NOK94.32940 MAD
250 NOK235.82350 MAD
500 NOK471.64700 MAD
1000 NOK943.29400 MAD
2000 NOK1886.58800 MAD
5000 NOK4716.47000 MAD
10000 NOK9432.94000 MAD