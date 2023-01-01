20 Moroccan dirhams to Norwegian kroner

Convert MAD to NOK at the real exchange rate

20 mad
21.18 nok

1.00000 MAD = 1.05916 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:05
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Norwegian Krone
1 MAD1.05916 NOK
5 MAD5.29580 NOK
10 MAD10.59160 NOK
20 MAD21.18320 NOK
50 MAD52.95800 NOK
100 MAD105.91600 NOK
250 MAD264.79000 NOK
500 MAD529.58000 NOK
1000 MAD1059.16000 NOK
2000 MAD2118.32000 NOK
5000 MAD5295.80000 NOK
10000 MAD10591.60000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Moroccan Dirham
1 NOK0.94414 MAD
5 NOK4.72070 MAD
10 NOK9.44140 MAD
20 NOK18.88280 MAD
50 NOK47.20700 MAD
100 NOK94.41400 MAD
250 NOK236.03500 MAD
500 NOK472.07000 MAD
1000 NOK944.14000 MAD
2000 NOK1888.28000 MAD
5000 NOK4720.70000 MAD
10000 NOK9441.40000 MAD