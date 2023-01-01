10 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Macedonian denars

Convert MAD to MKD at the real exchange rate

10000 mad
55790.50 mkd

1.00000 MAD = 5.57905 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1601.20.7932420.914151.36021.517911.339418.8609
1 XOF0.0016633410.001319430.001520560.002262480.00252480.002227880.0313721
1 GBP1.26065757.90311.152471.714741.913551.6885123.777
1 EUR1.0939657.6530.867711.487921.660441.4651720.6319

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Macedonian Denar
1 MAD5.57905 MKD
5 MAD27.89525 MKD
10 MAD55.79050 MKD
20 MAD111.58100 MKD
50 MAD278.95250 MKD
100 MAD557.90500 MKD
250 MAD1394.76250 MKD
500 MAD2789.52500 MKD
1000 MAD5579.05000 MKD
2000 MAD11158.10000 MKD
5000 MAD27895.25000 MKD
10000 MAD55790.50000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Moroccan Dirham
1 MKD0.17924 MAD
5 MKD0.89621 MAD
10 MKD1.79242 MAD
20 MKD3.58484 MAD
50 MKD8.96210 MAD
100 MKD17.92420 MAD
250 MKD44.81050 MAD
500 MKD89.62100 MAD
1000 MKD179.24200 MAD
2000 MKD358.48400 MAD
5000 MKD896.21000 MAD
10000 MKD1792.42000 MAD