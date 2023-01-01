1 thousand Macedonian denars to Moroccan dirhams

Convert MKD to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mkd
179.32 mad

1.00000 MKD = 0.17932 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:22
How to convert Macedonian denars to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Moroccan Dirham
1 MKD0.17932 MAD
5 MKD0.89662 MAD
10 MKD1.79323 MAD
20 MKD3.58646 MAD
50 MKD8.96615 MAD
100 MKD17.93230 MAD
250 MKD44.83075 MAD
500 MKD89.66150 MAD
1000 MKD179.32300 MAD
2000 MKD358.64600 MAD
5000 MKD896.61500 MAD
10000 MKD1793.23000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Macedonian Denar
1 MAD5.57652 MKD
5 MAD27.88260 MKD
10 MAD55.76520 MKD
20 MAD111.53040 MKD
50 MAD278.82600 MKD
100 MAD557.65200 MKD
250 MAD1394.13000 MKD
500 MAD2788.26000 MKD
1000 MAD5576.52000 MKD
2000 MAD11153.04000 MKD
5000 MAD27882.60000 MKD
10000 MAD55765.20000 MKD