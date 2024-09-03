Macedonian denar to Moroccan dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Moroccan dirhams is currently 0.175 today, reflecting a -0.302% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.210% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Moroccan dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 0.176 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.175 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.577% decrease in value.