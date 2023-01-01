5 Lesotho lotis to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert LSL to UAH at the real exchange rate

5 lsl
9.52 uah

1.00000 LSL = 1.90457 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86851.0920591.06221.491361.662180.96418.6941
1 GBP1.1514111.2573104.8421.717031.91371.1099621.523
1 USD0.915750.795355183.38651.365651.522070.882817.1184
1 INR0.01098150.009538180.011992310.01637740.01825320.01058680.20529

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho lotis

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 LSL1.90457 UAH
5 LSL9.52285 UAH
10 LSL19.04570 UAH
20 LSL38.09140 UAH
50 LSL95.22850 UAH
100 LSL190.45700 UAH
250 LSL476.14250 UAH
500 LSL952.28500 UAH
1000 LSL1904.57000 UAH
2000 LSL3809.14000 UAH
5000 LSL9522.85000 UAH
10000 LSL19045.70000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Lesotho Loti
1 UAH0.52505 LSL
5 UAH2.62526 LSL
10 UAH5.25053 LSL
20 UAH10.50106 LSL
50 UAH26.25265 LSL
100 UAH52.50530 LSL
250 UAH131.26325 LSL
500 UAH262.52650 LSL
1000 UAH525.05300 LSL
2000 UAH1050.10600 LSL
5000 UAH2625.26500 LSL
10000 UAH5250.53000 LSL