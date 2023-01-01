10 Lesotho lotis to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert LSL to UAH at the real exchange rate

10 lsl
19.04 uah

1.00000 LSL = 1.90367 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:49
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86851.0917591.04051.491111.662230.9641518.6924
1 GBP1.1514111.257104.8211.716811.913821.1101321.5217
1 USD0.915950.795545183.38951.36581.522530.8830517.1215
1 INR0.01098410.009540110.011991910.01637860.01825810.01058950.20532

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 LSL1.90367 UAH
5 LSL9.51835 UAH
10 LSL19.03670 UAH
20 LSL38.07340 UAH
50 LSL95.18350 UAH
100 LSL190.36700 UAH
250 LSL475.91750 UAH
500 LSL951.83500 UAH
1000 LSL1903.67000 UAH
2000 LSL3807.34000 UAH
5000 LSL9518.35000 UAH
10000 LSL19036.70000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Lesotho Loti
1 UAH0.52530 LSL
5 UAH2.62650 LSL
10 UAH5.25300 LSL
20 UAH10.50600 LSL
50 UAH26.26500 LSL
100 UAH52.53000 LSL
250 UAH131.32500 LSL
500 UAH262.65000 LSL
1000 UAH525.30000 LSL
2000 UAH1050.60000 LSL
5000 UAH2626.50000 LSL
10000 UAH5253.00000 LSL