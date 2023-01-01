1 thousand Lesotho lotis to Qatari rials

Convert LSL to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 lsl
192.61 qar

1.00000 LSL = 0.19261 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:34
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8681.091291.00121.491721.661890.964118.6991
1 GBP1.1520711.25715104.8411.718591.914641.1107121.5429
1 USD0.916450.79545183.39551.367051.5230.883517.1363
1 INR0.01098890.009538280.011991110.01639240.01826230.01059410.205482

Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Qatari Rial
1 LSL0.19261 QAR
5 LSL0.96305 QAR
10 LSL1.92610 QAR
20 LSL3.85220 QAR
50 LSL9.63050 QAR
100 LSL19.26100 QAR
250 LSL48.15250 QAR
500 LSL96.30500 QAR
1000 LSL192.61000 QAR
2000 LSL385.22000 QAR
5000 LSL963.05000 QAR
10000 LSL1926.10000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Lesotho Loti
1 QAR5.19183 LSL
5 QAR25.95915 LSL
10 QAR51.91830 LSL
20 QAR103.83660 LSL
50 QAR259.59150 LSL
100 QAR519.18300 LSL
250 QAR1297.95750 LSL
500 QAR2595.91500 LSL
1000 QAR5191.83000 LSL
2000 QAR10383.66000 LSL
5000 QAR25959.15000 LSL
10000 QAR51918.30000 LSL