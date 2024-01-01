Lesotho lotis to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert LSL to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 lsl
194.06 ils

1.000 LSL = 0.1941 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:08
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bank

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Israeli New Sheqel
1 LSL0.19406 ILS
5 LSL0.97028 ILS
10 LSL1.94055 ILS
20 LSL3.88110 ILS
50 LSL9.70275 ILS
100 LSL19.40550 ILS
250 LSL48.51375 ILS
500 LSL97.02750 ILS
1000 LSL194.05500 ILS
2000 LSL388.11000 ILS
5000 LSL970.27500 ILS
10000 LSL1,940.55000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Lesotho Loti
1 ILS5.15318 LSL
5 ILS25.76590 LSL
10 ILS51.53180 LSL
20 ILS103.06360 LSL
50 ILS257.65900 LSL
100 ILS515.31800 LSL
250 ILS1,288.29500 LSL
500 ILS2,576.59000 LSL
1000 ILS5,153.18000 LSL
2000 ILS10,306.36000 LSL
5000 ILS25,765.90000 LSL
10000 ILS51,531.80000 LSL