1 Lesotho loti to Canadian dollars

Convert LSL to CAD at the real exchange rate

1 lsl
0.07 cad

1.00000 LSL = 0.07245 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:32
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86861.092591.08451.494431.661470.9642518.7204
1 GBP1.1512811.2578104.8661.720541.912861.1101221.5529
1 USD0.915350.795039183.37251.36791.52080.882617.1354
1 INR0.01097880.009535990.011994410.01640710.0182410.01058620.205528

Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Canadian Dollar
1 LSL0.07245 CAD
5 LSL0.36224 CAD
10 LSL0.72447 CAD
20 LSL1.44895 CAD
50 LSL3.62237 CAD
100 LSL7.24473 CAD
250 LSL18.11183 CAD
500 LSL36.22365 CAD
1000 LSL72.44730 CAD
2000 LSL144.89460 CAD
5000 LSL362.23650 CAD
10000 LSL724.47300 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Lesotho Loti
1 CAD13.80310 LSL
5 CAD69.01550 LSL
10 CAD138.03100 LSL
20 CAD276.06200 LSL
50 CAD690.15500 LSL
100 CAD1380.31000 LSL
250 CAD3450.77500 LSL
500 CAD6901.55000 LSL
1000 CAD13803.10000 LSL
2000 CAD27606.20000 LSL
5000 CAD69015.50000 LSL
10000 CAD138031.00000 LSL