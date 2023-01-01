10 thousand Canadian dollars to Lesotho lotis

Convert CAD to LSL at the real exchange rate

10000 cad
137855 lsl

1.00000 CAD = 13.78550 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871651.0888590.7171.490961.664140.962618.7233
1 GBP1.1472511.2492104.0761.710531.909221.1043421.4806
1 USD0.91840.800512183.31451.36931.528350.8840517.1955
1 INR0.01102330.009608320.012002710.01643530.01834440.0106110.206393

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Lesotho Loti
1 CAD13.78550 LSL
5 CAD68.92750 LSL
10 CAD137.85500 LSL
20 CAD275.71000 LSL
50 CAD689.27500 LSL
100 CAD1378.55000 LSL
250 CAD3446.37500 LSL
500 CAD6892.75000 LSL
1000 CAD13785.50000 LSL
2000 CAD27571.00000 LSL
5000 CAD68927.50000 LSL
10000 CAD137855.00000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Canadian Dollar
1 LSL0.07254 CAD
5 LSL0.36270 CAD
10 LSL0.72540 CAD
20 LSL1.45080 CAD
50 LSL3.62700 CAD
100 LSL7.25399 CAD
250 LSL18.13498 CAD
500 LSL36.26995 CAD
1000 LSL72.53990 CAD
2000 LSL145.07980 CAD
5000 LSL362.69950 CAD
10000 LSL725.39900 CAD