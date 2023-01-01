10 thousand Sri Lankan rupees to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert LKR to UAH at the real exchange rate

10,000 lkr
1,096.50 uah

1.00000 LKR = 0.10965 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:27
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 LKR0.10965 UAH
5 LKR0.54825 UAH
10 LKR1.09650 UAH
20 LKR2.19300 UAH
50 LKR5.48250 UAH
100 LKR10.96500 UAH
250 LKR27.41250 UAH
500 LKR54.82500 UAH
1000 LKR109.65000 UAH
2000 LKR219.30000 UAH
5000 LKR548.25000 UAH
10000 LKR1096.50000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 UAH9.11993 LKR
5 UAH45.59965 LKR
10 UAH91.19930 LKR
20 UAH182.39860 LKR
50 UAH455.99650 LKR
100 UAH911.99300 LKR
250 UAH2279.98250 LKR
500 UAH4559.96500 LKR
1000 UAH9119.93000 LKR
2000 UAH18239.86000 LKR
5000 UAH45599.65000 LKR
10000 UAH91199.30000 LKR