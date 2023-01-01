1 Sri Lankan rupee to Laotian kips

Convert LKR to LAK at the real exchange rate

1 lkr
63.00 lak

1.00000 LKR = 62.99650 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.36840.79617883.371.52230.9161.340753.67265
1 CAD0.7307810.58183260.92521.112470.6693970.9797942.6839
1 GBP1.2561.718711104.7131.912011.150481.683984.61285
1 INR0.01199470.01641360.0095499410.01825960.01098720.01608190.0440524

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupee

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Laotian Kip
1 LKR62.99650 LAK
5 LKR314.98250 LAK
10 LKR629.96500 LAK
20 LKR1259.93000 LAK
50 LKR3149.82500 LAK
100 LKR6299.65000 LAK
250 LKR15749.12500 LAK
500 LKR31498.25000 LAK
1000 LKR62996.50000 LAK
2000 LKR125993.00000 LAK
5000 LKR314982.50000 LAK
10000 LKR629965.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 LAK0.01587 LKR
5 LAK0.07937 LKR
10 LAK0.15874 LKR
20 LAK0.31748 LKR
50 LAK0.79370 LKR
100 LAK1.58739 LKR
250 LAK3.96847 LKR
500 LAK7.93695 LKR
1000 LAK15.87390 LKR
2000 LAK31.74780 LKR
5000 LAK79.36950 LKR
10000 LAK158.73900 LKR