1 Laotian kip to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert LAK to LKR at the real exchange rate

1 lak
0.02 lkr

1.00000 LAK = 0.01587 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:32
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPAUDCADZARINRSGD
1 USD10.91760.7981161.525091.370918.830383.35381.34175
1 EUR1.089810.86981.662041.4940120.521390.8391.46224
1 GBP1.252951.1496911.910861.7176723.5934104.4381.68115
1 AUD0.65570.601670.52332510.89889912.34754.65510.879785

Top currency pairings for Laotian kip

LAK to USD

LAK to EUR

LAK to GBP

LAK to AUD

LAK to CAD

LAK to ZAR

LAK to INR

LAK to SGD

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 LAK0.01587 LKR
5 LAK0.07936 LKR
10 LAK0.15871 LKR
20 LAK0.31743 LKR
50 LAK0.79358 LKR
100 LAK1.58715 LKR
250 LAK3.96788 LKR
500 LAK7.93575 LKR
1000 LAK15.87150 LKR
2000 LAK31.74300 LKR
5000 LAK79.35750 LKR
10000 LAK158.71500 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Laotian Kip
1 LKR63.00610 LAK
5 LKR315.03050 LAK
10 LKR630.06100 LAK
20 LKR1260.12200 LAK
50 LKR3150.30500 LAK
100 LKR6300.61000 LAK
250 LKR15751.52500 LAK
500 LKR31503.05000 LAK
1000 LKR63006.10000 LAK
2000 LKR126012.20000 LAK
5000 LKR315030.50000 LAK
10000 LKR630061.00000 LAK