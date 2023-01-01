1 Sri Lankan rupee to Botswanan pulas

Convert LKR to BWP at the real exchange rate

1 lkr
0.04 bwp

1.00000 LKR = 0.04137 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:05
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Botswanan Pula
1 LKR0.04137 BWP
5 LKR0.20686 BWP
10 LKR0.41373 BWP
20 LKR0.82746 BWP
50 LKR2.06865 BWP
100 LKR4.13730 BWP
250 LKR10.34325 BWP
500 LKR20.68650 BWP
1000 LKR41.37300 BWP
2000 LKR82.74600 BWP
5000 LKR206.86500 BWP
10000 LKR413.73000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BWP24.17040 LKR
5 BWP120.85200 LKR
10 BWP241.70400 LKR
20 BWP483.40800 LKR
50 BWP1208.52000 LKR
100 BWP2417.04000 LKR
250 BWP6042.60000 LKR
500 BWP12085.20000 LKR
1000 BWP24170.40000 LKR
2000 BWP48340.80000 LKR
5000 BWP120852.00000 LKR
10000 BWP241704.00000 LKR