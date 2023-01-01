500 Lebanese pounds to Kyrgystani soms

Convert LBP to KGS at the real exchange rate

500 lbp
2.96 kgs

1.00000 LBP = 0.00592 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:08
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86981.091190.95411.494641.661110.963418.7396
1 GBP1.1496911.25445104.5711.718411.90981.1076121.5452
1 USD0.91650.797162183.361.369851.522420.88317.175
1 INR0.01099460.009562890.011996210.01643290.01826320.01059260.206034

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Kyrgystani Som
1 LBP0.00592 KGS
5 LBP0.02959 KGS
10 LBP0.05919 KGS
20 LBP0.11838 KGS
50 LBP0.29594 KGS
100 LBP0.59188 KGS
250 LBP1.47969 KGS
500 LBP2.95938 KGS
1000 LBP5.91875 KGS
2000 LBP11.83750 KGS
5000 LBP29.59375 KGS
10000 LBP59.18750 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Lebanese Pound
1 KGS168.95500 LBP
5 KGS844.77500 LBP
10 KGS1689.55000 LBP
20 KGS3379.10000 LBP
50 KGS8447.75000 LBP
100 KGS16895.50000 LBP
250 KGS42238.75000 LBP
500 KGS84477.50000 LBP
1000 KGS168955.00000 LBP
2000 KGS337910.00000 LBP
5000 KGS844775.00000 LBP
10000 KGS1689550.00000 LBP