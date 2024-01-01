Cayman Islands dollars to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert KYD to SHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 kyd
953.41 shp

1.000 KYD = 0.9534 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09390.8471.4741.6580.96818.239
1 GBP1.1711.279106.311.7251.941.13321.344
1 USD0.9150.782183.1131.3481.5170.88616.687
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollar

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 KYD0.95341 SHP
5 KYD4.76707 SHP
10 KYD9.53414 SHP
20 KYD19.06828 SHP
50 KYD47.67070 SHP
100 KYD95.34140 SHP
250 KYD238.35350 SHP
500 KYD476.70700 SHP
1000 KYD953.41400 SHP
2000 KYD1,906.82800 SHP
5000 KYD4,767.07000 SHP
10000 KYD9,534.14000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 SHP1.04886 KYD
5 SHP5.24430 KYD
10 SHP10.48860 KYD
20 SHP20.97720 KYD
50 SHP52.44300 KYD
100 SHP104.88600 KYD
250 SHP262.21500 KYD
500 SHP524.43000 KYD
1000 SHP1,048.86000 KYD
2000 SHP2,097.72000 KYD
5000 SHP5,244.30000 KYD
10000 SHP10,488.60000 KYD