1,000 kyd
2,003.31 nzd

1.000 KYD = 2.003 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:44
Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 KYD2.00331 NZD
5 KYD10.01655 NZD
10 KYD20.03310 NZD
20 KYD40.06620 NZD
50 KYD100.16550 NZD
100 KYD200.33100 NZD
250 KYD500.82750 NZD
500 KYD1,001.65500 NZD
1000 KYD2,003.31000 NZD
2000 KYD4,006.62000 NZD
5000 KYD10,016.55000 NZD
10000 KYD20,033.10000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 NZD0.49918 KYD
5 NZD2.49588 KYD
10 NZD4.99175 KYD
20 NZD9.98350 KYD
50 NZD24.95875 KYD
100 NZD49.91750 KYD
250 NZD124.79375 KYD
500 NZD249.58750 KYD
1000 NZD499.17500 KYD
2000 NZD998.35000 KYD
5000 NZD2,495.87500 KYD
10000 NZD4,991.75000 KYD