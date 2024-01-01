Convert KYD to NZD at the real exchange rate

Cayman Islands dollars to New Zealand dollars today

1,000 kyd
2,001.99 nzd

$1.000 KYD = $2.002 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KYD to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.00592.0745
Low1.96811.9681
Average1.98822.0157
Change0.86%-2.31%
View full history

1 KYD to NZD stats

The performance of KYD to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0059 and a 30 day low of 1.9681. This means the 30 day average was 1.9882. The change for KYD to NZD was 0.86.

The performance of KYD to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0745 and a 90 day low of 1.9681. This means the 90 day average was 2.0157. The change for KYD to NZD was -2.31.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD183.3620.9331.35618.21.4991.3680.791
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2180.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07189.30911.45319.4991.6061.4660.847
1 SGD0.73761.4740.688113.4211.1061.0090.583

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollar

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 KYD2,00199 NZD
5 KYD10,00995 NZD
10 KYD20,01990 NZD
20 KYD40,03980 NZD
50 KYD100,09950 NZD
100 KYD200,19900 NZD
250 KYD500,49750 NZD
500 KYD1.000,99500 NZD
1000 KYD2.001,99000 NZD
2000 KYD4.003,98000 NZD
5000 KYD10.009,95000 NZD
10000 KYD20.019,90000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 NZD0,49950 KYD
5 NZD2,49752 KYD
10 NZD4,99503 KYD
20 NZD9,99006 KYD
50 NZD24,97515 KYD
100 NZD49,95030 KYD
250 NZD124,87575 KYD
500 NZD249,75150 KYD
1000 NZD499,50300 KYD
2000 NZD999,00600 KYD
5000 NZD2.497,51500 KYD
10000 NZD4.995,03000 KYD