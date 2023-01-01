1 Cayman Islands dollar to New Zealand dollars

Convert KYD to NZD at the real exchange rate

1 kyd
1.93 nzd

1.00000 KYD = 1.93022 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollar

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 KYD1.93022 NZD
5 KYD9.65110 NZD
10 KYD19.30220 NZD
20 KYD38.60440 NZD
50 KYD96.51100 NZD
100 KYD193.02200 NZD
250 KYD482.55500 NZD
500 KYD965.11000 NZD
1000 KYD1930.22000 NZD
2000 KYD3860.44000 NZD
5000 KYD9651.10000 NZD
10000 KYD19302.20000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 NZD0.51808 KYD
5 NZD2.59038 KYD
10 NZD5.18076 KYD
20 NZD10.36152 KYD
50 NZD25.90380 KYD
100 NZD51.80760 KYD
250 NZD129.51900 KYD
500 NZD259.03800 KYD
1000 NZD518.07600 KYD
2000 NZD1036.15200 KYD
5000 NZD2590.38000 KYD
10000 NZD5180.76000 KYD