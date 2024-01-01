Cayman Islands dollars to Bulgarian levs today

Convert KYD to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 kyd
2,182.80 bgn

1.000 KYD = 2.183 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD183.1090.9151.3418.7011.5171.3480.782
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2250.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.09390.84211.46420.4411.6581.4740.855
1 SGD0.74662.040.683113.961.1321.0070.584

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollar

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 KYD2.18280 BGN
5 KYD10.91400 BGN
10 KYD21.82800 BGN
20 KYD43.65600 BGN
50 KYD109.14000 BGN
100 KYD218.28000 BGN
250 KYD545.70000 BGN
500 KYD1,091.40000 BGN
1000 KYD2,182.80000 BGN
2000 KYD4,365.60000 BGN
5000 KYD10,914.00000 BGN
10000 KYD21,828.00000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 BGN0.45813 KYD
5 BGN2.29063 KYD
10 BGN4.58126 KYD
20 BGN9.16252 KYD
50 BGN22.90630 KYD
100 BGN45.81260 KYD
250 BGN114.53150 KYD
500 BGN229.06300 KYD
1000 BGN458.12600 KYD
2000 BGN916.25200 KYD
5000 BGN2,290.63000 KYD
10000 BGN4,581.26000 KYD