10 Bulgarian levs to Cayman Islands dollars

Convert BGN to KYD at the real exchange rate

10 bgn
4.58 kyd

лв1.000 BGN = $0.4577 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to KYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.45920.4592
Low0.45220.4478
Average0.45620.4538
Change0.81%1.36%
View full history

1 BGN to KYD stats

The performance of BGN to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4592 and a 30 day low of 0.4522. This means the 30 day average was 0.4562. The change for BGN to KYD was 0.81.

The performance of BGN to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4592 and a 90 day low of 0.4478. This means the 90 day average was 0.4538. The change for BGN to KYD was 1.36.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 BGN0.45773 KYD
5 BGN2.28865 KYD
10 BGN4.57730 KYD
20 BGN9.15460 KYD
50 BGN22.88650 KYD
100 BGN45.77300 KYD
250 BGN114.43250 KYD
500 BGN228.86500 KYD
1000 BGN457.73000 KYD
2000 BGN915.46000 KYD
5000 BGN2,288.65000 KYD
10000 BGN4,577.30000 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 KYD2.18470 BGN
5 KYD10.92350 BGN
10 KYD21.84700 BGN
20 KYD43.69400 BGN
50 KYD109.23500 BGN
100 KYD218.47000 BGN
250 KYD546.17500 BGN
500 KYD1,092.35000 BGN
1000 KYD2,184.70000 BGN
2000 KYD4,369.40000 BGN
5000 KYD10,923.50000 BGN
10000 KYD21,847.00000 BGN