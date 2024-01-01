Cayman Islands dollars to Bulgarian levs today

Convert KYD to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 kyd
2,226.28 bgn

$1.000 KYD = лв2.226 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KYD to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.23312.2458
Low2.18962.1896
Average2.21602.2159
Change1.25%0.21%
1 KYD to BGN stats

The performance of KYD to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.2331 and a 30 day low of 2.1896. This means the 30 day average was 2.2160. The change for KYD to BGN was 1.25.

The performance of KYD to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.2458 and a 90 day low of 2.1896. This means the 90 day average was 2.2159. The change for KYD to BGN was 0.21.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD183.3620.9331.35618.21.4991.3680.791
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2180.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07189.30911.45319.4991.6061.4660.847
1 SGD0.73761.4740.688113.4211.1061.0090.583

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 KYD2,22628 BGN
5 KYD11,13140 BGN
10 KYD22,26280 BGN
20 KYD44,52560 BGN
50 KYD111,31400 BGN
100 KYD222,62800 BGN
250 KYD556,57000 BGN
500 KYD1.113,14000 BGN
1000 KYD2.226,28000 BGN
2000 KYD4.452,56000 BGN
5000 KYD11.131,40000 BGN
10000 KYD22.262,80000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 BGN0,44918 KYD
5 BGN2,24590 KYD
10 BGN4,49180 KYD
20 BGN8,98360 KYD
50 BGN22,45900 KYD
100 BGN44,91800 KYD
250 BGN112,29500 KYD
500 BGN224,59000 KYD
1000 BGN449,18000 KYD
2000 BGN898,36000 KYD
5000 BGN2.245,90000 KYD
10000 BGN4.491,80000 KYD