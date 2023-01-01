amount-spellout.10000 Cayman Islands dollars to Bulgarian levs

Convert KYD to BGN at the real exchange rate

10000 kyd
21606.10 bgn

1.00000 KYD = 2.16061 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollars

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 KYD2.16061 BGN
5 KYD10.80305 BGN
10 KYD21.60610 BGN
20 KYD43.21220 BGN
50 KYD108.03050 BGN
100 KYD216.06100 BGN
250 KYD540.15250 BGN
500 KYD1080.30500 BGN
1000 KYD2160.61000 BGN
2000 KYD4321.22000 BGN
5000 KYD10803.05000 BGN
10000 KYD21606.10000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 BGN0.46283 KYD
5 BGN2.31416 KYD
10 BGN4.62832 KYD
20 BGN9.25664 KYD
50 BGN23.14160 KYD
100 BGN46.28320 KYD
250 BGN115.70800 KYD
500 BGN231.41600 KYD
1000 BGN462.83200 KYD
2000 BGN925.66400 KYD
5000 BGN2314.16000 KYD
10000 BGN4628.32000 KYD