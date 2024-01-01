South Korean wons to Icelandic krónas today

Convert KRW to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 krw
102.17 isk

1.000 KRW = 0.1022 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09390.8291.4741.6590.96918.239
1 GBP1.1711.279106.2881.7251.9421.13421.343
1 USD0.9150.782183.1161.3491.5180.88716.69
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean won

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Icelandic Króna
1 KRW0.10217 ISK
5 KRW0.51086 ISK
10 KRW1.02172 ISK
20 KRW2.04344 ISK
50 KRW5.10860 ISK
100 KRW10.21720 ISK
250 KRW25.54300 ISK
500 KRW51.08600 ISK
1000 KRW102.17200 ISK
2000 KRW204.34400 ISK
5000 KRW510.86000 ISK
10000 KRW1,021.72000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / South Korean Won
1 ISK9.78743 KRW
5 ISK48.93715 KRW
10 ISK97.87430 KRW
20 ISK195.74860 KRW
50 ISK489.37150 KRW
100 ISK978.74300 KRW
250 ISK2,446.85750 KRW
500 ISK4,893.71500 KRW
1000 ISK9,787.43000 KRW
2000 ISK19,574.86000 KRW
5000 ISK48,937.15000 KRW
10000 ISK97,874.30000 KRW