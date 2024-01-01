Jamaican dollars to Zambian kwacha today

Convert JMD to ZMW at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
169.25 zmw

1.000 JMD = 0.1692 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7441.4731.6590.96918.229
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2211.7251.9421.13421.338
1 USD0.9160.782183.0951.3491.5190.88716.693
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / ZMW
1 JMD0.16925 ZMW
5 JMD0.84623 ZMW
10 JMD1.69245 ZMW
20 JMD3.38490 ZMW
50 JMD8.46225 ZMW
100 JMD16.92450 ZMW
250 JMD42.31125 ZMW
500 JMD84.62250 ZMW
1000 JMD169.24500 ZMW
2000 JMD338.49000 ZMW
5000 JMD846.22500 ZMW
10000 JMD1,692.45000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Jamaican Dollar
1 ZMW5.90858 JMD
5 ZMW29.54290 JMD
10 ZMW59.08580 JMD
20 ZMW118.17160 JMD
50 ZMW295.42900 JMD
100 ZMW590.85800 JMD
250 ZMW1,477.14500 JMD
500 ZMW2,954.29000 JMD
1000 ZMW5,908.58000 JMD
2000 ZMW11,817.16000 JMD
5000 ZMW29,542.90000 JMD
10000 ZMW59,085.80000 JMD