Jamaican dollars to Zambian kwacha today

Convert JMD to ZMW at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
165.95 zmw

J$1.000 JMD = ZK0.1659 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to ZMW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16930.1755
Low0.15700.1550
Average0.16440.1662
Change5.68%-4.90%
1 JMD to ZMW stats

The performance of JMD to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1693 and a 30 day low of 0.1570. This means the 30 day average was 0.1644. The change for JMD to ZMW was 5.68.

The performance of JMD to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1755 and a 90 day low of 0.1550. This means the 90 day average was 0.1662. The change for JMD to ZMW was -4.90.

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / ZMW
1 JMD0.16595 ZMW
5 JMD0.82973 ZMW
10 JMD1.65946 ZMW
20 JMD3.31892 ZMW
50 JMD8.29730 ZMW
100 JMD16.59460 ZMW
250 JMD41.48650 ZMW
500 JMD82.97300 ZMW
1000 JMD165.94600 ZMW
2000 JMD331.89200 ZMW
5000 JMD829.73000 ZMW
10000 JMD1,659.46000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Jamaican Dollar
1 ZMW6.02605 JMD
5 ZMW30.13025 JMD
10 ZMW60.26050 JMD
20 ZMW120.52100 JMD
50 ZMW301.30250 JMD
100 ZMW602.60500 JMD
250 ZMW1,506.51250 JMD
500 ZMW3,013.02500 JMD
1000 ZMW6,026.05000 JMD
2000 ZMW12,052.10000 JMD
5000 ZMW30,130.25000 JMD
10000 ZMW60,260.50000 JMD