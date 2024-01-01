Jamaican dollars to Guyanaese dollars today

Convert JMD to GYD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
1,362.43 gyd

1.000 JMD = 1.362 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7331.4731.6590.96918.224
1 GBP1.1711.278106.1951.7241.9421.13421.33
1 USD0.9160.782183.0851.3491.5190.88716.688
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Guyanaese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to GYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Guyanaese Dollar
1 JMD1.36243 GYD
5 JMD6.81215 GYD
10 JMD13.62430 GYD
20 JMD27.24860 GYD
50 JMD68.12150 GYD
100 JMD136.24300 GYD
250 JMD340.60750 GYD
500 JMD681.21500 GYD
1000 JMD1,362.43000 GYD
2000 JMD2,724.86000 GYD
5000 JMD6,812.15000 GYD
10000 JMD13,624.30000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 GYD0.73399 JMD
5 GYD3.66993 JMD
10 GYD7.33985 JMD
20 GYD14.67970 JMD
50 GYD36.69925 JMD
100 GYD73.39850 JMD
250 GYD183.49625 JMD
500 GYD366.99250 JMD
1000 GYD733.98500 JMD
2000 GYD1,467.97000 JMD
5000 GYD3,669.92500 JMD
10000 GYD7,339.85000 JMD