Jamaican dollars to Guyanaese dollars today

Convert JMD to GYD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
1,336.12 gyd

J$1.000 JMD = GY$1.336 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to GYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to GYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.33771.3470
Low1.33311.3331
Average1.33521.3393
Change-0.08%-0.46%
1 JMD to GYD stats

The performance of JMD to GYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3377 and a 30 day low of 1.3331. This means the 30 day average was 1.3352. The change for JMD to GYD was -0.08.

The performance of JMD to GYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3470 and a 90 day low of 1.3331. This means the 90 day average was 1.3393. The change for JMD to GYD was -0.46.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Guyanaese Dollar
1 JMD1.33612 GYD
5 JMD6.68060 GYD
10 JMD13.36120 GYD
20 JMD26.72240 GYD
50 JMD66.80600 GYD
100 JMD133.61200 GYD
250 JMD334.03000 GYD
500 JMD668.06000 GYD
1000 JMD1,336.12000 GYD
2000 JMD2,672.24000 GYD
5000 JMD6,680.60000 GYD
10000 JMD13,361.20000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 GYD0.74844 JMD
5 GYD3.74219 JMD
10 GYD7.48437 JMD
20 GYD14.96874 JMD
50 GYD37.42185 JMD
100 GYD74.84370 JMD
250 GYD187.10925 JMD
500 GYD374.21850 JMD
1000 GYD748.43700 JMD
2000 GYD1,496.87400 JMD
5000 GYD3,742.18500 JMD
10000 GYD7,484.37000 JMD