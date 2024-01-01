20 Jamaican dollars to Guyanaese dollars

Convert JMD to GYD at the real exchange rate

20 jmd
27.09 gyd

1.000 JMD = 1.354 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.7531.4651.650.96917.758
1 GBP1.17111.245103.9611.7161.9321.13520.801
1 USD0.9410.803183.5131.3791.5520.91216.71
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Guyanaese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to GYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Guyanaese Dollar
1 JMD1.35443 GYD
5 JMD6.77215 GYD
10 JMD13.54430 GYD
20 JMD27.08860 GYD
50 JMD67.72150 GYD
100 JMD135.44300 GYD
250 JMD338.60750 GYD
500 JMD677.21500 GYD
1000 JMD1,354.43000 GYD
2000 JMD2,708.86000 GYD
5000 JMD6,772.15000 GYD
10000 JMD13,544.30000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 GYD0.73832 JMD
5 GYD3.69159 JMD
10 GYD7.38318 JMD
20 GYD14.76636 JMD
50 GYD36.91590 JMD
100 GYD73.83180 JMD
250 GYD184.57950 JMD
500 GYD369.15900 JMD
1000 GYD738.31800 JMD
2000 GYD1,476.63600 JMD
5000 GYD3,691.59000 JMD
10000 GYD7,383.18000 JMD