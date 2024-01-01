Jamaican dollars to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert JMD to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
3,272.49 crc

1.000 JMD = 3.272 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:23
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 JMD3.27249 CRC
5 JMD16.36245 CRC
10 JMD32.72490 CRC
20 JMD65.44980 CRC
50 JMD163.62450 CRC
100 JMD327.24900 CRC
250 JMD818.12250 CRC
500 JMD1,636.24500 CRC
1000 JMD3,272.49000 CRC
2000 JMD6,544.98000 CRC
5000 JMD16,362.45000 CRC
10000 JMD32,724.90000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Jamaican Dollar
1 CRC0.30558 JMD
5 CRC1.52789 JMD
10 CRC3.05578 JMD
20 CRC6.11156 JMD
50 CRC15.27890 JMD
100 CRC30.55780 JMD
250 CRC76.39450 JMD
500 CRC152.78900 JMD
1000 CRC305.57800 JMD
2000 CRC611.15600 JMD
5000 CRC1,527.89000 JMD
10000 CRC3,055.78000 JMD